Analysts Offer Predictions for salesforce.com, inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:CRM)

salesforce.com, inc. (NYSE:CRM) – Research analysts at Wedbush lifted their FY2022 earnings estimates for salesforce.com in a research report issued on Wednesday, December 1st. Wedbush analyst D. Ives now forecasts that the CRM provider will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $2.16. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for salesforce.com’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.54 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.13 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on CRM. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and set a $315.00 price target on shares of salesforce.com in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $280.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $325.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of salesforce.com from $266.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of salesforce.com from $360.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $325.23.

Shares of NYSE:CRM opened at $258.32 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $289.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $262.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $252.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 142.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.90 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.06. salesforce.com has a 1-year low of $201.51 and a 1-year high of $311.75.

salesforce.com (NYSE:CRM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.80 billion. salesforce.com had a net margin of 6.96% and a return on equity of 5.71%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share.

In other salesforce.com news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.11, for a total transaction of $6,142,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $254.00, for a total value of $1,092,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 87,173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,141,942. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 632,477 shares of company stock valued at $177,857,499 over the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 761.5% in the third quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 112 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $34,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 115.3% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 127 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. First Personal Financial Services grew its stake in shares of salesforce.com by 83.3% in the third quarter. First Personal Financial Services now owns 132 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of salesforce.com in the third quarter worth $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.41% of the company’s stock.

salesforce.com Company Profile

salesforce.com, inc. engages in the design and development of cloud-based enterprise software for customer relationship management. Its solutions include sales force automation, customer service and support, marketing automation, digital commerce, community management, collaboration, industry-specific solutions, and salesforce platform.

