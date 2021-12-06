Analysts Set Expectations for Zumiez Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:ZUMZ)

Zumiez Inc. (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of Zumiez in a research report issued on Friday, December 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Tarlowe now anticipates that the apparel and footwear maker will post earnings per share of $5.03 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $4.77. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Zumiez’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $4.30 EPS.

Zumiez (NASDAQ:ZUMZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The apparel and footwear maker reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.16. Zumiez had a return on equity of 22.33% and a net margin of 10.63%. The business had revenue of $289.46 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. Zumiez’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Pivotal Research decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. B. Riley decreased their price objective on Zumiez from $65.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Zumiez from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.50.

NASDAQ:ZUMZ opened at $45.66 on Monday. Zumiez has a 1-year low of $34.77 and a 1-year high of $55.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.49 and a beta of 1.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.17.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 100.5% in the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 39,609 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,625,000 after acquiring an additional 19,857 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 226,470 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $9,005,000 after acquiring an additional 6,503 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel bought a new position in shares of Zumiez in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,516,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 125.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 23,496 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $934,000 after acquiring an additional 13,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Zumiez by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,258 shares of the apparel and footwear maker’s stock valued at $169,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares in the last quarter. 82.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas D. Campion sold 40,453 shares of Zumiez stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.13, for a total transaction of $2,230,173.89. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 23.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Zumiez, Inc engages in retailing of apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women. It offers hardgoods including skateboards, snowboards, bindings, components, and other equipment under the brand names Zumiez, Blue Tomato, and Fast Times brands. The company was founded by Thomas D.

