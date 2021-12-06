Analysts’ Updated EPS Estimates for December, 6th (ASTR, BBW, BDEV, BKG, BSRR, BWY, CCNE, CFRUY, CM, CRST)

Analysts’ updated eps estimates for Monday, December 6th:

Astra Space (NASDAQ:ASTR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a sell rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Astra Space Inc. is a pure-play space company. Astra Space Inc., formerly known as Holicity Inc., is based in ALAMEDA, Calif. “

Build-A-Bear Workshop (NYSE:BBW) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating. The firm currently has $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Build-A-Bear Workshop is the leading and only national company providing a make your own stuffed animal interactive retail-entertainment experience. “

Barratt Developments (LON:BDEV)

had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 850 ($11.27) to GBX 760 ($10.08). The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

The Berkeley Group (LON:BKG) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an equal weight rating. They currently have GBX 4,460 ($59.14) price target on the stock.

Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $29.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Sierra Bancorp is the bank holding company for the Bank of the Sierra. The Bank of the Sierra is the largest independent bank headquartered in the South Valley, and operates branch offices as well as real estate centers, agricultural credit centers and a bank card center. “

Bellway (LON:BWY) had its price target lowered by Barclays PLC from GBX 3,800 ($50.39) to GBX 3,600 ($47.74). Barclays PLC currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

CNB Financial (NASDAQ:CCNE) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. Zacks Investment Research currently has $30.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “CNB Financial Corporation is a bank holding company headquartered in Clearfield, PA. It conducts business principally through County National Bank whose market area includes twenty convenient office locations in Pennsylvania. “

Compagnie Financière Richemont (OTCMKTS:CFRUY) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. The firm currently has $17.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “Compagnie Financière Richemont SA, with its subsidiaries designs, develops, manufactures and sells luxury goods in Europe, Asia-Pacific, Americas and Japan. Richemont operates in five key areas: jewellery, watches, writing instruments, leather and accessories, and clothing. The Group’s luxury interests encompass several of the most prestigious names in the luxury industry including Cartier, Van Cleef & Arpels, Piaget, Vacheron Constantin, Jaeger-LeCoultre, IWC, Panerai and Montblanc. Compagnie Financière Richemont SA is headquartered in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce (NYSE:CM) (TSE:CM) was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a buy rating. They currently have $122.00 target price on the stock. According to Zacks, “CIBC is a leading North American financial institution that offers a full range of products and services through its comprehensive electronic banking network, branches and offices across Canada, in the United States and around the world. It offers these services through two distinct business lines: CIBC Retail Markets and CIBC World Markets. The former comprises CIBC’s personal, business banking and wealth businesses. It provides a full range of financial products and services to personal, business and wealth management clients, as well as investment management services globally to retail and institutional clients. CIBC is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. “

Crest Nicholson (LON:CRST) was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC to an overweight rating. Barclays PLC currently has GBX 430 ($5.70) target price on the stock.

Redrow (LON:RDW) had its overweight rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

Taylor Wimpey (LON:TW) had its price target trimmed by Barclays PLC from GBX 205 ($2.72) to GBX 195 ($2.59). They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Vistry Group (LON:VTY) had its price target reduced by Barclays PLC from GBX 1,600 ($21.22) to GBX 1,470 ($19.49). Barclays PLC currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

