Analyzing Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD)

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) and CompuMed (OTCMKTS:CMPD) are both business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, risk, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, earnings and institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and CompuMed’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Automatic Data Processing $15.01 billion 6.52 $2.60 billion $6.32 36.72 CompuMed $5.27 million 2.16 $340,000.00 N/A N/A

Automatic Data Processing has higher revenue and earnings than CompuMed.

Risk & Volatility

Automatic Data Processing has a beta of 0.74, indicating that its share price is 26% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, CompuMed has a beta of 1.57, indicating that its share price is 57% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

78.8% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.3% of Automatic Data Processing shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 22.0% of CompuMed shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Automatic Data Processing and CompuMed, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Automatic Data Processing 2 7 3 0 2.08 CompuMed 0 0 0 0 N/A

Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus target price of $224.92, indicating a potential downside of 3.09%. Given Automatic Data Processing’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Automatic Data Processing is more favorable than CompuMed.

Profitability

This table compares Automatic Data Processing and CompuMed’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Automatic Data Processing 17.55% 47.31% 5.03% CompuMed 11.11% 26.48% 15.64%

Summary

Automatic Data Processing beats CompuMed on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc. engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms. The Professional Employer Organization Services segment offers small and mid-sized businesses a human resources outsourcing solution through a co-employment mode. The company was founded by Henry Taub in 1949 and is headquartered in Roseland, NJ.

CompuMed Company Profile

CompuMed, Inc. engages in the provision of enterprise telemedicine solutions. It specializes in telecardiology, teleradiology, osteoporosis and mobile diagnostics. The company was founded by Robert Stuckelman in 1973 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA.

