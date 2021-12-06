Analyzing Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN)

Calmare Therapeutics (OTCMKTS:CTTC) and Neovasc (NASDAQ:NVCN) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

Get Calmare Therapeutics alerts:

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Neovasc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A Neovasc -979.15% -40.59% -30.28%

This table compares Calmare Therapeutics and Neovasc’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Calmare Therapeutics N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Neovasc $1.96 million 22.42 -$28.69 million ($0.46) -1.41

Calmare Therapeutics has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Neovasc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.7% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 2.4% of Neovasc shares are held by institutional investors. 17.5% of Calmare Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Volatility and Risk

Calmare Therapeutics has a beta of 0.54, indicating that its stock price is 46% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Neovasc has a beta of 2.77, indicating that its stock price is 177% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Calmare Therapeutics and Neovasc, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Calmare Therapeutics 0 0 0 0 N/A Neovasc 0 0 2 0 3.00

Neovasc has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 438.46%.

Calmare Therapeutics Company Profile

Calmare Therapeutics, Inc. engages in the research, development, and commercialization of chronic, neuropathic pain and wound affliction devices. It offers licensing and technology sourcing. The company was founded in 1968 and is headquartered in Fairfield, CT.

Neovasc Company Profile

Neovasc, Inc. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices. It focuses on Neovast Tiara and Neovasc Reducer products. The company was founded on November 2, 2000 and is headquartered in Richmond, Canada.

Receive News & Ratings for Calmare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calmare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.