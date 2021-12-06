Analyzing Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL)

Hongkong Land (OTCMKTS:HNGKY) and Rafael (NYSE:RFL) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings and risk.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Hongkong Land alerts:

This table compares Hongkong Land and Rafael’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Hongkong Land $2.09 billion 6.13 -$2.65 billion N/A N/A Rafael $3.97 million 28.31 -$24.54 million ($1.49) -3.65

Rafael has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Hongkong Land.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for Hongkong Land and Rafael, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Hongkong Land 0 0 0 0 N/A Rafael 0 0 0 0 N/A

Profitability

This table compares Hongkong Land and Rafael’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Hongkong Land N/A N/A N/A Rafael -618.08% -12.93% -12.08%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.0% of Hongkong Land shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.0% of Rafael shares are held by institutional investors. 7.9% of Rafael shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk & Volatility

Hongkong Land has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Rafael has a beta of 1.98, suggesting that its share price is 98% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Rafael beats Hongkong Land on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Hongkong Land

Hongkong Land Holdings Ltd. engages in the management and development of properties. Its portfolio includes offices, retail, residential, and hotels and services apartments. It operates through the following segments: Investment Properties, Development Properties, and Corporate. The Investment Properties segment offers prime office and retail space. The Development Properties segment includes premium residential and mixed-use developments. The company was founded in 1889 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

About Rafael

Rafael Holdings, Inc. owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals. The company was founded in 2017 and is headquartered in Newark, NJ.

Receive News & Ratings for Hongkong Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hongkong Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.