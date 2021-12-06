Analyzing Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) and SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS)

SLR Senior Investment (NASDAQ:SUNS) and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NQP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

13.8% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by institutional investors. 5.7% of SLR Senior Investment shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.0% of Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio SLR Senior Investment $31.80 million 7.48 $13.92 million $1.14 13.01 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

SLR Senior Investment has higher revenue and earnings than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Profitability

This table compares SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets SLR Senior Investment 63.47% 6.15% 2.50% Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund N/A N/A N/A

Volatility and Risk

SLR Senior Investment has a beta of 1.34, indicating that its stock price is 34% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund has a beta of 0.19, indicating that its stock price is 81% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for SLR Senior Investment and Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score SLR Senior Investment 0 1 2 0 2.67 Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund 0 0 0 0 N/A

SLR Senior Investment presently has a consensus target price of $17.50, suggesting a potential upside of 18.00%. Given SLR Senior Investment’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe SLR Senior Investment is more favorable than Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund.

Dividends

SLR Senior Investment pays an annual dividend of $1.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 8.1%. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund pays an annual dividend of $0.67 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.4%. SLR Senior Investment pays out 105.3% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

Summary

SLR Senior Investment beats Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About SLR Senior Investment

Solar Senior Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ: SUNS) is a yield-oriented Business Development Company (BDC) that invests primarily in senior secured loans of private middle market companies to generate current income that is distributed to shareholders monthly across economic cycles. We collaborate with U.S. middle market businesses across a diversity of industries to provide customized debt financing solutions. Our investment manager, Solar Capital Partners, also manages our sister company, Solar Capital. (NASDAQ: SLRC)

About Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc. The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of Pennsylvania. The fund invests in tax exempt municipal bonds, with a rating of Baa/BBB or higher. It employs fundamental analysis, with bottom-up stock picking approach, to create its portfolio. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Standard & Poor's Pennsylvania Municipal Bond Index and Standard & Poor's National Municipal Bond Index. The fund was formerly known a Nuveen Pennsylvania Investment Quality Municipal Fund. Nuveen Pennsylvania Quality Municipal Income Fund was formed on December 20, 1990 and is domiciled in the United States.

