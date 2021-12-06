Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.56 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Apartment Income REIT Corp. (NYSE:AIRC) will announce earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Apartment Income REIT’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.58 and the lowest is $0.52. Apartment Income REIT posted earnings per share of $0.38 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.4%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Apartment Income REIT will report full-year earnings of $2.14 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.12 to $2.16. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $2.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.17 to $2.33. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Apartment Income REIT.

Apartment Income REIT (NYSE:AIRC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.48). Apartment Income REIT had a negative return on equity of 3.63% and a negative net margin of 6.99%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AIRC. Zacks Investment Research raised Apartment Income REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Apartment Income REIT in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “sell” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho boosted their target price on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Truist lifted their price target on Apartment Income REIT from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.55.

Apartment Income REIT stock traded up $0.65 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $52.53. 470,446 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 778,376. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The firm has a market cap of $8.25 billion and a PE ratio of -114.20. Apartment Income REIT has a 12-month low of $35.99 and a 12-month high of $54.55.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Friday, November 12th were given a $0.44 dividend. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. Apartment Income REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently -382.61%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of Apartment Income REIT by 0.7% in the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 30,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,436,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Capital Square LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the second quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 29,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after buying an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 12.9% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 0.8% during the third quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 48,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after buying an additional 386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in Apartment Income REIT by 2.9% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 14,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 402 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apartment Income REIT

AIR is a real estate investment trust focused on the ownership and management of quality apartment communities located in the largest markets in the United States. AIR is one of the country's largest owners and operators of apartments, with 99 communities in 12 states and the District of Columbia.

