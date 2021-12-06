ApeSwap Finance Price Hits $1.19 on Major Exchanges (BANANA)

ApeSwap Finance (CURRENCY:BANANA) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 6th. One ApeSwap Finance coin can currently be bought for $1.19 or 0.00002324 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ApeSwap Finance has a market capitalization of $95.92 million and approximately $2.71 million worth of ApeSwap Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ApeSwap Finance has traded down 14% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001956 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $28.25 or 0.00055200 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,335.89 or 0.08473289 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00058952 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $51,266.11 or 1.00185351 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.17 or 0.00076539 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002603 BTC.

About ApeSwap Finance

ApeSwap Finance’s total supply is 80,802,756 coins and its circulating supply is 80,662,153 coins. ApeSwap Finance’s official Twitter account is @ape_swap

ApeSwap Finance Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ApeSwap Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ApeSwap Finance should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase ApeSwap Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

