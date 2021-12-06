Apollo Currency Market Capitalization Reaches $54.41 Million (APL)

Apollo Currency (CURRENCY:APL) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. One Apollo Currency coin can currently be purchased for $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Apollo Currency has traded 11.6% lower against the dollar. Apollo Currency has a total market capitalization of $54.41 million and approximately $5.88 million worth of Apollo Currency was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $95.19 or 0.00186883 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.77 or 0.00003466 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.00581495 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000558 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014314 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061608 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000506 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.92 or 0.00007705 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.62 or 0.00012724 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000210 BTC.

Apollo Currency Profile

Apollo Currency (APL) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 28th, 2018. Apollo Currency’s total supply is 21,165,096,531 coins. Apollo Currency’s official website is www.apollocurrency.com . Apollo Currency’s official Twitter account is @ApolloCurrency and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Apollo is an online decentralized payment platform. Apollo aims to become the first all-in-one cryptocurrency, incorporating every ability that could be beneficial in a digital currency. Furthermore, a crypto wallet is available for the platform users. Apollo Currency (APL) is an Olympus-based protocol cryptocurrency. Its main objective is to become the all-in-one cryptocurrency, powered by the Apollo platform. Official statementInitial Supply30,000,000,000 APLNXT Airdrop Jan 14, 20183,000,000,000 APLBurning8,834,903,469 APLNew Total Supply21,165,096,531 APLCurrent Circulating Supply21,165,096,531 APL”

Apollo Currency Coin Trading

