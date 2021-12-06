Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) Shares Gap Down to $88.54

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMEH) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $88.54, but opened at $75.20. Apollo Medical shares last traded at $74.32, with a volume of 2,181 shares.

AMEH has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Apollo Medical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays assumed coverage on Apollo Medical in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apollo Medical in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th.

The stock has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.74, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $86.99 and its 200-day moving average is $76.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 3.66.

Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.35. Apollo Medical had a net margin of 9.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. The business had revenue of $227.12 million during the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc. will post 1.6 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Apollo Medical by 49.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Medical during the third quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Apollo Medical in the third quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Apollo Medical by 297.5% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after acquiring an additional 836 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Apollo Medical (NASDAQ:AMEH)

Apollo Medical Holdings, Inc is a physician-centric, technology-powered, risk-bearing healthcare management company. It focuses on providing population health management and healthcare delivery platform. The company operates as an integrated, value-based healthcare model, which aims to empower the providers in its network to deliver the highest quality of care to its patients in a cost-effective manner.

