Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) is Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s 6th Largest Position

Northwest Investment Counselors LLC lessened its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 1.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 77,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 904 shares during the period. Apple makes up 3.1% of Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $10,973,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sanchez Wealth Management Group boosted its position in shares of Apple by 1.5% in the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 7,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,018,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. South Shore Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Apple by 0.9% in the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 21,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $3,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Royal Harbor Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 377.6% in the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the period. Bristlecone Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 7.7% in the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $35,110,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the period. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Apple by 3.8% in the third quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 109,098 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $15,437,000 after buying an additional 3,984 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AAPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer upped their target price on Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $182.00 to $198.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Wolfe Research raised Apple from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $144.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a return on equity of 144.13% and a net margin of 25.88%. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

In other Apple news, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total value of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

