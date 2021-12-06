Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Position Lowered by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors lessened its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 22.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 170,483 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 48,790 shares during the quarter. Apple makes up about 3.5% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its largest position. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Apple were worth $24,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in Apple during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its stake in Apple by 57.7% during the second quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 21.3% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new stake in Apple during the third quarter valued at $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Apple by 585.7% during the second quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Luca Maestri sold 165,829 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.62, for a total value of $24,645,505.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

AAPL stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $150.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $144.59. Apple Inc. has a one year low of $116.21 and a one year high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is 15.66%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on AAPL shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Apple in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Apple from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $166.02.

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

