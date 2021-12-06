Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Acquired by Vigilare Wealth Management

Vigilare Wealth Management boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,060 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the quarter. Apple comprises about 4.8% of Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Vigilare Wealth Management’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,791,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 17.3% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 20,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $2,849,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the last quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 1.5% during the third quarter. Sanchez Wealth Management Group now owns 7,192 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the third quarter. South Shore Capital Advisors now owns 21,441 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 377.6% during the third quarter. Royal Harbor Partners LLC now owns 12,035 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,703,000 after buying an additional 9,515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Apple by 7.7% during the third quarter. Bristlecone Advisors LLC now owns 248,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $35,110,000 after buying an additional 17,765 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.68, for a total value of $3,717,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283. Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $161.84 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. Apple Inc. has a 12 month low of $116.21 and a 12 month high of $170.30. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $150.40 and a 200 day moving average of $144.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The business had revenue of $83.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.54%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush upgraded shares of Apple to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $185.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Apple to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, September 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Apple from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Apple has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.02.

Apple Company Profile

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

See Also: Google Finance Portfolio

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.