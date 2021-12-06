Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) Shares Sold by Acas LLC

Acas LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) by 2.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 54,204 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 1,381 shares during the period. Apple comprises 10.7% of Acas LLC’s holdings, making the stock its largest position. Acas LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $7,658,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Milestone Resources Group Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 57.7% in the 2nd quarter. Milestone Resources Group Ltd now owns 216 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 478 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at about $77,000. Finally, Kessler Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apple by 585.7% in the 2nd quarter. Kessler Investment Group LLC now owns 576 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. 56.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Apple stock opened at $161.84 on Monday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.21 and a fifty-two week high of $170.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.66 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $150.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.59.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24. The firm had revenue of $83.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.94 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.88% and a return on equity of 144.13%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.77 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 5th. Apple’s payout ratio is currently 15.66%.

AAPL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Bank of America set a $160.00 price target on shares of Apple and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Apple from $168.00 to $166.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Apple from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $171.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 1st. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $132.00 price target on shares of Apple in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Apple presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.02.

In related news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 89,437 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.83, for a total transaction of $12,416,538.71. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 9,005 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 473,347 shares of company stock valued at $67,822,283 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

About Apple

Apple, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables and accessories, and other variety of related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Greater China, Japan, and Rest of Asia Pacific. The Americas segment includes North and South America.

