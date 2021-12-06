APR Coin (APR) Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $20.00

APR Coin (CURRENCY:APR) traded 93.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. APR Coin has a total market capitalization of $15,589.06 and $20.00 worth of APR Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One APR Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, APR Coin has traded down 94.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

TON Crystal (TON) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000551 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000499 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000307 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $48.27 or 0.00094765 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000692 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0430 or 0.00000084 BTC.

APR Coin Coin Profile

APR is a coin. APR Coin’s total supply is 13,917,888 coins. APR Coin’s official Twitter account is @aprcoinofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . APR Coin’s official website is www.apr-coin.com . The Reddit community for APR Coin is /r/APRCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling APR Coin

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APR Coin directly using U.S. dollars.

