APY.Finance (APY) One Day Volume Hits $563,531.00

APY.Finance (CURRENCY:APY) traded up 5.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. Over the last seven days, APY.Finance has traded down 28.6% against the US dollar. APY.Finance has a market cap of $20.36 million and approximately $563,531.00 worth of APY.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One APY.Finance coin can now be purchased for about $0.36 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001984 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00055748 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,299.56 or 0.08531971 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $30.08 or 0.00059691 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,389.44 or 0.99991818 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.63 or 0.00076649 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002597 BTC.

About APY.Finance

APY.Finance’s launch date was November 5th, 2020. APY.Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 56,794,401 coins. The official message board for APY.Finance is medium.com/apy-finance . The official website for APY.Finance is apy.finance . APY.Finance’s official Twitter account is @apyfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “APY.Finance gives users a single place to deposit their liquidity. The platform handles all the heavy lifting of yield farming by pooling user liquidity and distributing the gas cost. This was designed to make onboarding simple and cheap. “

Buying and Selling APY.Finance

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as APY.Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade APY.Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy APY.Finance using one of the exchanges listed above.

