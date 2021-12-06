APYSwap Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $193,709.00 (APYS)

APYSwap (CURRENCY:APYS) traded up 2.5% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on December 6th. One APYSwap coin can now be purchased for about $0.22 or 0.00000424 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, APYSwap has traded 12.2% lower against the dollar. APYSwap has a market cap of $3.93 million and $193,709.00 worth of APYSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.23 or 0.00055449 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,316.06 or 0.08477859 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.03 or 0.00058989 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50,933.45 or 1.00046519 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.01 or 0.00076619 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002592 BTC.

APYSwap Coin Profile

APYSwap’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 18,191,036 coins. APYSwap’s official Twitter account is @apyswap

