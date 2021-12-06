Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) Position Lessened by Reinhart Partners Inc.

Reinhart Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 324,168 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,566 shares during the period. Reinhart Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Aramark worth $10,652,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ARMK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Aramark by 518.8% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,323,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,799,000 after buying an additional 2,786,383 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Aramark by 55.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,130,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,119,000 after buying an additional 1,828,695 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 59.2% in the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,555,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,174,000 after purchasing an additional 950,000 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its stake in shares of Aramark by 117.1% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,725,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,474,000 after purchasing an additional 930,914 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Aramark in the second quarter worth about $24,947,000.

NYSE ARMK opened at $33.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $36.34 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.67. The company has a market capitalization of $8.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.03 and a beta of 1.96. Aramark has a 1-year low of $31.22 and a 1-year high of $43.12.

Aramark (NYSE:ARMK) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 16th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.02. Aramark had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 2.85%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.35) earnings per share. Aramark’s quarterly revenue was up 31.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Aramark will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 29th. Aramark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -125.71%.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered Aramark from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Aramark from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Citigroup lifted their target price on Aramark from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Berenberg Bank raised Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Aramark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

Aramark Company Profile

Aramark engages in the provision of food, facilities, and uniform services. It operates through the following segments: Food and Support Services United States (FSS United States); Food and Support Services International (FSS International); and Uniform. The FSS United States segment offers food, hospitality and facility services for school districts, colleges and universities, healthcare facilities, businesses, sports, entertainment and recreational venues, conference and convention centers, national and state parks, and correctional institutions.

