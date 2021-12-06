Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) Shares Purchased by Kinloch Capital LLC

Kinloch Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM) by 5.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 42,625 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,255 shares during the quarter. Archer-Daniels-Midland accounts for 1.8% of Kinloch Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Kinloch Capital LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $2,558,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADM. West Oak Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 188.3% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 519 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. CKW Financial Group acquired a new stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 176.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 377 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 77.21% of the company’s stock.

In other Archer-Daniels-Midland news, SVP D Cameron Findlay sold 99,503 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.73, for a total transaction of $6,341,326.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ADM traded up $0.93 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $63.46. 22,111 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,537,134. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.50 billion, a PE ratio of 13.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.88. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $48.56 and a 1-year high of $69.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $64.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $62.47.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.08. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.26% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $20.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.89 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue was up 34.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.97%.

ADM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Stephens downgraded shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Monness Crespi & Hardt raised their price objective on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Archer-Daniels-Midland has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.73.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Co processes oilseeds, corn, wheat, cocoa and other agricultural commodities. The company operates through the following segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions and Nutrition. The Ag Services and Oilseeds segment includes activities related to the origination, merchandising, crushing, and further processing of oilseeds such as soybeans and soft seeds, such as cottonseed, sunflower seed, canola, rapeseed, and flaxseed into vegetable oils and protein meals.

