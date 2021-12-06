Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.16 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Ardmore Shipping Co. (NYSE:ASC) will announce earnings per share of ($0.16) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Ardmore Shipping’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.08) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.23). Ardmore Shipping reported earnings per share of ($0.39) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 59%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, February 9th.

On average, analysts expect that Ardmore Shipping will report full year earnings of ($1.02) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.09) to ($0.94). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.09 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.08) to $0.26. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Ardmore Shipping.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by ($0.03). Ardmore Shipping had a negative net margin of 26.65% and a negative return on equity of 13.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.20) earnings per share.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ardmore Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th.

NYSE:ASC traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.72. 2,263 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 323,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.46 million, a P/E ratio of -2.55 and a beta of 0.78. Ardmore Shipping has a 1-year low of $2.98 and a 1-year high of $5.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.90.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Maple Capital Management LP raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 1.8% in the third quarter. Black Maple Capital Management LP now owns 234,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $972,000 after purchasing an additional 4,212 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 3.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 88,924 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in Ardmore Shipping by 14.1% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 998,200 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,143,000 after purchasing an additional 123,300 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $76,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the third quarter valued at about $394,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

About Ardmore Shipping

Ardmore Shipping Corp. operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide. It also owns and operates fleet of tankers. The company was founded by Anthony Gurnee on May 14, 2013 and is headquartered in Pembroke, Bermuda.

