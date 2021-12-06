Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) Trading Down 3.3%

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT)’s stock price was down 3.3% on Monday . The stock traded as low as C$0.43 and last traded at C$0.44. Approximately 247,258 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 21% from the average daily volume of 311,702 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.46.

The firm has a market cap of C$28.56 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.13. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$0.41.

Get Argentina Lithium & Energy alerts:

In related news, Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total value of C$175,890.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 4,280,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$2,281,319.95. Insiders have sold a total of 743,295 shares of company stock worth $398,392 in the last quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

Featured Story: Tariff

Receive News & Ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argentina Lithium & Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.