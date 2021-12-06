Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Acquires 2,543 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,477 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,543 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.0% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $17,583,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the third quarter worth $229,000. StoneX Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 2.2% during the third quarter. StoneX Group Inc. now owns 4,846 shares of the company’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 6.4% during the third quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 431,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,872,000 after purchasing an additional 25,954 shares in the last quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 59.0% during the third quarter. Tranquility Partners LLC now owns 13,215 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,741,000 after purchasing an additional 4,905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.4% during the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 16,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,239,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $139.69 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $71.96 and a 12-month high of $88.63.

