Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Has $4.07 Million Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 17,188 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,703 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $4,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VO. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 23,172.7% in the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,054,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,119,000 after buying an additional 5,033,112 shares in the last quarter. Border to Coast Pensions Partnership Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $155,517,532,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 46.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,493,748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,541,000 after buying an additional 473,808 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 54.7% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 1,011,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,491,000 after buying an additional 357,588 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $41,764,000.

Shares of VO stock opened at $243.89 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $249.96 and a 200-day moving average of $243.20. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $201.59 and a 52-week high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

