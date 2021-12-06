Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 2,762 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,121 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,762 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF accounts for 1.5% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $5,090,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.4% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,924,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,540,734,000 after purchasing an additional 2,656,826 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 470.2% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,078,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,238,848,000 after purchasing an additional 12,434,002 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.1% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,345,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,196,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 5.6% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 4,830,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,849,000 after purchasing an additional 257,710 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 44.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,284,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,998,000 after purchasing an additional 1,326,754 shares during the last quarter.

BSV stock opened at $81.21 on Monday. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $81.00 and a 1-year high of $82.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $81.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.97.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

