Armbruster Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,038 Shares of Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV)

Armbruster Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VV) by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,038 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF makes up 1.6% of Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Armbruster Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF were worth $5,747,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of VV. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF in the second quarter worth $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $42,000. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $84,000. Turim 21 Investimentos Ltda. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the second quarter worth $101,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Large-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth $141,000.

Vanguard Large-Cap ETF stock opened at $210.97 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $211.44. Vanguard Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $170.49 and a 52-week high of $221.27.

Vanguard Large-Cap Index Fund (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of large-capitalization stocks. The Fund employs a passive management investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market 750 Index, a diversified index predominantly made up of stocks of large United States companies.

