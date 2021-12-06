ARMOR Market Capitalization Reaches $13.74 Million (ARMOR)

ARMOR (CURRENCY:ARMOR) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last seven days, ARMOR has traded 38.3% lower against the dollar. ARMOR has a total market capitalization of $13.74 million and approximately $367,561.00 worth of ARMOR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ARMOR coin can currently be purchased for $0.0784 or 0.00000154 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001633 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.68 or 0.00056435 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,312.45 or 0.08485332 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.41 or 0.00059844 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50,658.33 or 0.99677100 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.86 or 0.00076468 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002588 BTC.

ARMOR Profile

ARMOR’s launch date was January 22nd, 2021. ARMOR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 175,180,160 coins. ARMOR’s official Twitter account is @armorfi

According to CryptoCompare, “Armor is a smart insurance aggregator for DeFi which provides Pay as You Go and Only Pay What You Owe ᴰᵀᴹ coverage for user funds across various protocols. Armor tracks exact amounts of user funds as they dynamically move across various protocols, and bills by the second using a streamed payment system. “

ARMOR Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ARMOR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ARMOR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ARMOR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

