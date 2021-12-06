ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) & Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) Head-To-Head Survey

Transcontinental Realty Investors (NYSE:TCI) and ARMOUR Residential REIT (NYSE:ARR) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, valuation and dividends.

Earnings & Valuation

Get Transcontinental Realty Investors alerts:

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Transcontinental Realty Investors $57.02 million 5.98 $6.67 million $1.93 20.46 ARMOUR Residential REIT $169.75 million 5.36 -$215.11 million $1.65 6.15

Transcontinental Realty Investors has higher earnings, but lower revenue than ARMOUR Residential REIT. ARMOUR Residential REIT is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Transcontinental Realty Investors, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Transcontinental Realty Investors has a beta of 0.69, suggesting that its stock price is 31% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ARMOUR Residential REIT has a beta of 0.97, suggesting that its stock price is 3% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Transcontinental Realty Investors and ARMOUR Residential REIT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Transcontinental Realty Investors 32.47% 7.52% 3.34% ARMOUR Residential REIT 144.33% 8.02% 1.61%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Transcontinental Realty Investors and ARMOUR Residential REIT, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Transcontinental Realty Investors 0 0 0 0 N/A ARMOUR Residential REIT 0 4 0 0 2.00

ARMOUR Residential REIT has a consensus target price of $11.58, indicating a potential upside of 14.12%. Given ARMOUR Residential REIT’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe ARMOUR Residential REIT is more favorable than Transcontinental Realty Investors.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.9% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 60.9% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 85.6% of Transcontinental Realty Investors shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of ARMOUR Residential REIT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

About Transcontinental Realty Investors

Transcontinental Realty Investors, Inc. is a real estate investment company, which engages in the acquisition, development and ownership of residential and commercial real estate properties. The company operates through the following segments: Apartments, Commercial Buildings, Land and Others. It operates these segments through the sub categories: Same Property Portfolio, Acquired Properties, and Developed Properties in the Lease-up Phase. The Same Property Portfolio consists of properties that were held for the entire period of business. The Acquired Properties consists of properties that are acquired but not held for the entire business period. The Developed Properties in the Lease-Up Phase consists of completed projects that are being leased-up. The company was founded on September 6, 1983 and is headquartered in Dallas, TX.

About ARMOUR Residential REIT

ARMOUR Residential REIT, Inc. operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of investing in fixed rate, hybrid adjustable rate and adjustable rate residential mortgage backed securities. It also invests in residential mortgage backed securities issued or guaranteed by a United States government-sponsored entity such as the Federal National Mortgage Association, the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation or guaranteed by the Government National Mortgage Administration. The company was founded on February 5, 2008 and is headquartered in Vero Beach, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Transcontinental Realty Investors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.