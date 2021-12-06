Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) Upgraded to Outperform at Exane BNP Paribas

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) was upgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has a $145.00 target price on the construction company’s stock. Exane BNP Paribas’ target price indicates a potential upside of 34.28% from the company’s current price.

AWI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $102.00 price target on shares of Armstrong World Industries in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Armstrong World Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $107.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.50.

Armstrong World Industries stock opened at $107.98 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $104.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. Armstrong World Industries has a 52 week low of $70.83 and a 52 week high of $114.89. The stock has a market cap of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.67 and a beta of 1.15.

Armstrong World Industries (NYSE:AWI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The construction company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.11). Armstrong World Industries had a return on equity of 38.97% and a net margin of 15.44%. The business had revenue of $292.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $292.01 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Armstrong World Industries will post 4.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Charles M. Chiappone sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.98, for a total transaction of $1,249,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Armstrong World Industries by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,338,746 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $465,374,000 after purchasing an additional 51,403 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,869,499 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,481,000 after acquiring an additional 8,271 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,420,223 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $135,589,000 after acquiring an additional 7,163 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,247,116 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $119,060,000 after acquiring an additional 39,311 shares during the last quarter. Finally, River Road Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Armstrong World Industries by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC now owns 1,227,693 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $117,208,000 after acquiring an additional 45,757 shares during the last quarter.

About Armstrong World Industries

Armstrong World Industries, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and trade of commercial and residential ceiling, wall, and suspension system solutions. It operates through the following segments: Mineral Fiber, Architectural Specialties and Unallocated Corporate. Mineral Fiber segment produces suspended mineral fiber and soft fiber ceiling systems for use in commercial and residential settings.

