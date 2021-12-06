Arqit Quantum (NASDAQ:ARQQ) Trading Down 15.6%

Arqit Quantum Inc (NASDAQ:ARQQ)’s share price traded down 15.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $31.41 and last traded at $31.56. 4,227 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 702,969 shares. The stock had previously closed at $37.41.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $23.39.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQQ. LA Financiere DE L Echiquier acquired a new stake in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $1,686,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $1,013,000. SB Management Ltd purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $10,035,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Arqit Quantum during the third quarter worth about $113,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Centricus Acquisition Corp. is based in London, the United Kingdom.

