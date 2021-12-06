Arqma Price Down 11.5% Over Last Week (ARQ)

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded 10.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Arqma coin can now be bought for $0.0480 or 0.00000094 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a total market cap of $555,147.16 and $1,095.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Arqma has traded down 11.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $50,934.66 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $4,349.21 or 0.08538800 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000352 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.05 or 0.00314221 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $468.28 or 0.00919378 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $39.18 or 0.00076917 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.37 or 0.00010543 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $201.97 or 0.00396534 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007233 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 21.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $147.27 or 0.00289132 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 17,619,810 coins and its circulating supply is 11,575,266 coins. The official website for Arqma is arqma.com . Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Buying and Selling Arqma

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using U.S. dollars.

