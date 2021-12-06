ASD Hits Market Capitalization of $221.22 Million (ASD)

ASD (CURRENCY:ASD) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on December 6th. ASD has a total market cap of $221.22 million and approximately $1.67 million worth of ASD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, ASD has traded down 18.2% against the dollar. One ASD coin can currently be bought for $0.33 or 0.00000664 BTC on major exchanges.

ASD Profile

ASD (ASD) is a coin. It was first traded on November 10th, 2018. ASD’s total supply is 780,615,274 coins and its circulating supply is 660,615,274 coins. ASD’s official Twitter account is @AscendEX_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “BTMX is a non-refundable functional utility token which will be used as the unit of exchange between participants on BitMax. The goal of introducing BTMX is to provide a convenient and secure mode of payment and settlement between participants who interact within the ecosystem on BitMax. The native digital cryptographically-secured utility token of BitMax (BTMX) is a major component of the ecosystem on BitMax, and is designed to be used solely as the primary token on the platform. BTMX will initially be issued by the Distributor as ERC-20 standard compliant digital tokens on the Ethereum blockchain. “

ASD Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ASD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade ASD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ASD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

