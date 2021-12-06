Assenagon Asset Management S.A. Makes New Investment in Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW)

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 52,409 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,885,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.07% of Arrow Electronics as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Arrow Electronics by 0.4% during the third quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,843 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,565,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 78.4% in the third quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 1,493 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 10.1% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,067 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares during the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 11.9% in the third quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 998 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Arrow Electronics by 2.4% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 15,885 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. 94.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Arrow Electronics news, insider Charles Kostalnick II sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.45, for a total transaction of $367,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vincent P. Melvin sold 8,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.25, for a total value of $1,086,939.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Arrow Electronics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th.

Arrow Electronics stock opened at $122.16 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $119.19. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.78 and a 12 month high of $130.00.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported $4.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $8.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.59 billion. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 2.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.08 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 14.6 EPS for the current year.

Arrow Electronics Company Profile

Arrow Electronics, Inc is a provider of products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions. It operates through two segments: Global Components Business and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions. The Global Components segment involves in the marketing and distribution of electronic components and provides a range of value added capabilities throughout the entire life cycle of technology products and services through design engineering, global marketing, and integration, global logistics and supply chain management.

