AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.34 Per Share

Brokerages expect AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AMK) to post earnings per share of $0.34 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for AssetMark Financial’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.36 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. AssetMark Financial reported earnings of $0.31 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 9.7%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, February 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that AssetMark Financial will report full-year earnings of $1.41 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.39 to $1.43. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.74 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.70 to $1.80. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover AssetMark Financial.

AssetMark Financial (NYSE:AMK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $139.67 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $137.66 million. AssetMark Financial had a return on equity of 5.05% and a net margin of 0.69%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AMK. Raymond James lifted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded AssetMark Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded AssetMark Financial from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on AssetMark Financial from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AssetMark Financial has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.50.

AssetMark Financial stock traded up $0.36 during trading on Monday, reaching $25.47. 38,316 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,781. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $25.94. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 849.00 and a beta of 1.12. AssetMark Financial has a 52-week low of $21.83 and a 52-week high of $29.54.

In other AssetMark Financial news, EVP Mukesh Mehta sold 27,937 shares of AssetMark Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.04, for a total value of $783,353.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Jeremiah H. Chafkin sold 34,654 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.08, for a total transaction of $903,776.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,198 shares of company stock valued at $1,704,132 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AssetMark Financial in the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd acquired a new position in shares of AssetMark Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 56.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 86.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in AssetMark Financial by 93,620.0% in the second quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,686 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 4,681 shares during the period. 25.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AssetMark Financial Holdings, Inc provides wealth management and technology solutions. It also provides end-to-end experience, spanning nearly all elements of an adviser’s engagement with client, from initial conversations to ongoing financial planning discussions, including performance reporting and billing.

