AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) Shares Gap Down to $9.24

AST SpaceMobile, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASTS) gapped down prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.24, but opened at $8.21. AST SpaceMobile shares last traded at $8.05, with a volume of 19,474 shares.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of AST SpaceMobile from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $11.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.71.

AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 15th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $1.10. Equities analysts expect that AST SpaceMobile, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Maven Securities LTD bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,061,000. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $234,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $200,000. Broad Run Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $23,363,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AST SpaceMobile during the 2nd quarter valued at $2,893,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.91% of the company’s stock.

About AST SpaceMobile (NASDAQ:ASTS)

AST SpaceMobile, Inc operates space-based cellular broadband network for mobile phones. Its SpaceMobile service provides mobile broadband services for users traveling in and out of areas without terrestrial mobile services on land, at sea, or in flight. The company is headquartered in Midland, Texas.

