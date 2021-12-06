Auctus (AUC) Achieves Market Capitalization of $3.00 Million

Auctus (CURRENCY:AUC) traded up 10.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on December 6th. During the last week, Auctus has traded 6.7% higher against the dollar. Auctus has a market cap of $3.00 million and $15,647.00 worth of Auctus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Auctus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0526 or 0.00000103 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Solana (SOL) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $197.29 or 0.00387521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.30 or 0.00004522 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001198 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.11 or 0.00039500 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded up 2,618,096.3% against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.78 or 0.00007427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Auctus Coin Profile

AUC is a PoC coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Auctus’ total supply is 65,829,631 coins and its circulating supply is 57,030,455 coins. The Reddit community for Auctus is /r/AuctusProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Auctus is auctus.org . Auctus’ official Twitter account is @AuctusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Auctus’ official message board is blog.auctus.org

According to CryptoCompare, “In 2020 Auctus has shifted all efforts to develop new on-chain applications instead of focusing on previous products developed. Auctus is shifting focus to DeFi. Auctus is now a decentralized options protocol. Users can mint call and put options for different markets at different strike prices, and trade options in a trustless and decentralized manner without having to rely on any third party. Each option series is integrated through an ACOToken contract, which is ERC20-compliant, making options transferable, fungible, and ready for further DeFi integrations. To ensure top-notch security, Auctus protocol smart contracts were audited by Open Zeppelin and have undergone rigorous internal testing. Auctus currently offers an options DEX, options AMM, OTC options, and automated options vault strategies. AUC is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Auctus' platform. “

Buying and Selling Auctus

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auctus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Auctus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Auctus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

