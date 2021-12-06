Audius (AUDIO) Price Hits $1.78

Audius (CURRENCY:AUDIO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Audius coin can currently be bought for $1.78 or 0.00003481 BTC on major exchanges. Audius has a market capitalization of $905.27 million and approximately $42.06 million worth of Audius was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Audius has traded 25.1% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 18% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.28 or 0.00004479 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001227 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001961 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039328 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.75 or 0.00007350 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001966 BTC.

Audius Coin Profile

Audius (CRYPTO:AUDIO) is a coin. It was first traded on October 22nd, 2020. Audius’ total supply is 1,066,858,974 coins and its circulating supply is 509,912,301 coins. Audius’ official website is audius.co . The Reddit community for Audius is https://reddit.com/r/audius . Audius’ official Twitter account is @AudiusProject and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Audius is audiusproject.medium.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Audius is creating a decentralized & open-source streaming platform controlled by artists, fans, & developers. It provides users with the tools to gather their fans base, share work in progress and then publish their completed tracks for all the world to hear. “

Buying and Selling Audius

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Audius directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Audius should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Audius using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

