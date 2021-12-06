Auto Hits Market Capitalization of $39.78 Million (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded down 2.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on December 6th. In the last seven days, Auto has traded 20.1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Auto coin can currently be bought for $750.52 or 0.01558465 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Auto has a total market cap of $39.78 million and approximately $8.85 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00001082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00003736 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.83 or 0.00037018 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002066 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.37 or 0.00007008 BTC.

Auto Coin Profile

Auto (AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

