Auto Price Reaches $778.47 on Exchanges (AUTO)

Auto (CURRENCY:AUTO) traded 1.7% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. Auto has a market capitalization of $41.26 million and approximately $24.35 million worth of Auto was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Auto has traded down 19.2% against the US dollar. One Auto coin can now be purchased for $778.47 or 0.01528377 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Auto alerts:

Polygon (MATIC) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00004494 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.62 or 0.00001222 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00003275 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001964 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20.06 or 0.00039387 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded 2,618,096.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Decentraland (MANA) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.71 or 0.00007293 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

About Auto

Auto (CRYPTO:AUTO) is a coin. Auto’s total supply is 53,003 coins. Auto’s official Twitter account is @autofarmnetwork

According to CryptoCompare, “Cube is an Ethereum-based security platform for the autonomous car. With the use of blockchain tecnology, Cube's team has created a security system that protects autonomous vehicles from hacking. AUTO is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Cube's platform. “

Auto Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Auto directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Auto should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Auto using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Auto Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Auto and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.