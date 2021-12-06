Autonio (NIOX) Market Cap Hits $7.93 Million

Autonio (CURRENCY:NIOX) traded up 7.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on December 6th. Autonio has a market capitalization of $7.93 million and $307,635.00 worth of Autonio was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Autonio coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0840 or 0.00000164 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Autonio has traded down 36.5% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001957 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001631 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.39 or 0.00055471 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4,325.29 or 0.08452160 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.27 or 0.00059145 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $51,011.08 or 0.99682072 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.09 or 0.00076388 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002571 BTC.

Autonio Profile

Autonio’s total supply is 315,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 94,440,196 coins. The Reddit community for Autonio is /r/Autonio . Autonio’s official website is auton.io . Autonio’s official Twitter account is @AI_Autonio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Autonio Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Autonio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Autonio should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Autonio using one of the exchanges listed above.

