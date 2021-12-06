Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) Shares Bought by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,848 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,751 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Avalara were worth $1,722,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AVLR. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avalara by 158.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 736,864 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,225,000 after acquiring an additional 451,803 shares during the period. Bamco Inc. NY lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 180.4% in the second quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 508,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,353,000 after buying an additional 327,455 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Avalara in the second quarter valued at $48,693,000. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 17.4% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,720,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,376,000 after buying an additional 255,496 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Avalara by 44.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 804,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,092,000 after buying an additional 246,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Avalara alerts:

AVLR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Avalara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Avalara in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $200.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $219.00 target price on shares of Avalara in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Avalara presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $199.58.

In other Avalara news, insider Amit Mathradas sold 4,428 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.23, for a total value of $740,494.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Scott M. Mcfarlane sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.84, for a total value of $4,135,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 108,557 shares of company stock worth $17,868,238 over the last three months. 21.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:AVLR opened at $133.90 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -114.44 and a beta of 0.75. Avalara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $117.33 and a 1-year high of $191.67. The company has a current ratio of 3.34, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $164.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $162.71.

Avalara (NYSE:AVLR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $181.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $170.34 million. Avalara had a negative return on equity of 7.30% and a negative net margin of 15.60%. Avalara’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.13) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Avalara, Inc. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Avalara Company Profile

Avalara, Inc engages in the provision of cloud-based solutions. The firm focuses on taxability, identifying applicable tax rates, determining and collecting taxes, preparing and filing returns, remitting taxes, maintaining tax records, and managing compliance documents. Its products include AvaTax excise, AvaTax communications, returns excise, trustfile, CertCapture, and avalara licensing.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Avalara, Inc. (NYSE:AVLR).

Receive News & Ratings for Avalara Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avalara and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.