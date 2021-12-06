Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Acquires 724 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,633 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 724 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $6,575,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,004,912 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $14,641,734,000 after buying an additional 152,221 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 29,955,779 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $11,852,604,000 after buying an additional 229,495 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,750,366 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $6,627,617,000 after buying an additional 108,923 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,285,158 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,465,199,000 after buying an additional 94,093 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,953,465 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,742,703,000 after buying an additional 152,145 shares during the period. 66.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Costco Wholesale alerts:

NASDAQ:COST opened at $528.93 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $233.69 billion, a PE ratio of 46.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.99 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $493.09 and its 200 day moving average is $446.48. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 12 month low of $307.00 and a 12 month high of $560.78.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The retailer reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.57 by $0.33. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.56% and a return on equity of 29.62%. The business had revenue of $61.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 29th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 28th. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.04%.

COST has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $390.00 to $423.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $500.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on Costco Wholesale from $540.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $505.12.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: Unites States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST).

Receive News & Ratings for Costco Wholesale Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Costco Wholesale and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.