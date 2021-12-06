Avantax Advisory Services Inc. Purchases 2,209 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its position in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,602 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $6,279,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Accenture by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,327,745 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $7,466,412,000 after purchasing an additional 157,577 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,279,859 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $3,619,980,000 after buying an additional 1,020,098 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 10,181,463 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,992,899,000 after buying an additional 323,633 shares during the period. Polen Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 8,238,617 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,428,662,000 after buying an additional 303,763 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Accenture by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,357,048 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,284,413,000 after buying an additional 55,738 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 581 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.78, for a total value of $194,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 5,602 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $354.33, for a total transaction of $1,984,956.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 27,219 shares of company stock worth $9,512,564 in the last 90 days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ACN has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $380.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 16th. Moffett Nathanson raised shares of Accenture from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $338.06 to $405.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Accenture from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $374.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Accenture from $324.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $356.59.

Shares of Accenture stock opened at $361.42 on Monday. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $241.73 and a 12-month high of $374.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.50, a PEG ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 1.14. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $351.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $325.88.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 22nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.01. Accenture had a net margin of 11.69% and a return on equity of 29.50%. The business had revenue of $13.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.42 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.70 EPS. Accenture’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, September 23rd that permits the company to buyback $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the information technology services provider to repurchase up to 1.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 14th were paid a dividend of $0.97 per share. This is a positive change from Accenture’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, October 13th. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.07%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.40%.

About Accenture

Accenture Plc engages in the provision of management consulting, technology, and outsourcing services. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Europe and Growth Markets. The company was founded in 1989 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

