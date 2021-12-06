Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) Issues Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) issued an update on its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.630-$0.750 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.790. The company issued revenue guidance of $725 million-$745 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $747.65 million.Avaya also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.850-$3.030 EPS.

NYSE:AVYA opened at $18.57 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.18, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Avaya has a fifty-two week low of $17.11 and a fifty-two week high of $34.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $19.78 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.56. The stock has a market cap of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of -68.78 and a beta of 1.48.

Avaya (NYSE:AVYA) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.05. Avaya had a positive return on equity of 79.31% and a negative net margin of 0.44%. The firm had revenue of $760.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Avaya will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have weighed in on AVYA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Avaya from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and cut their target price for the company from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. Barclays cut Avaya from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. TheStreet raised Avaya from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Avaya from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Avaya from $40.00 to $33.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Avaya currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $27.91.

In other Avaya news, CEO James M. Chirico sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.41, for a total value of $1,070,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Shefali A. Shah sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.74, for a total transaction of $543,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 120,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,578,350. 2.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Avaya stock. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Avaya Holdings Corp. (NYSE:AVYA) by 4.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 14,640 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 671 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Avaya were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

About Avaya

Avaya Holdings Corp. is a global provider of digital communications products, solutions, and services for businesses. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and Services. The Products & Solutions segment develops, markets, and sells unified communications and collaboration and contact center solutions, offered on-premise, in the cloud, or as a hybrid solution.

