Avid Bioservices (CDMO) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, December 7th. Analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Avid Bioservices (NASDAQ:CDMO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $30.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.00 million. Avid Bioservices had a net margin of 12.63% and a return on equity of 19.89%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. On average, analysts expect Avid Bioservices to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CDMO stock opened at $28.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a PE ratio of 361.42 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.41 and its 200-day moving average is $25.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.11, a current ratio of 3.17 and a quick ratio of 2.93. Avid Bioservices has a 1 year low of $10.12 and a 1 year high of $34.51.

In other news, CEO Nicholas Stewart Green sold 2,786 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.37, for a total transaction of $62,322.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Richard B. Hancock sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.47, for a total transaction of $162,350.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,895 shares of company stock valued at $403,981. Company insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 148.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 599,312 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $15,372,000 after buying an additional 357,664 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 9.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 208,787 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,504,000 after buying an additional 17,414 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 76.0% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 132,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 57,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its stake in Avid Bioservices by 348.1% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,992 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 8,539 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CDMO. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Avid Bioservices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Avid Bioservices from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

About Avid Bioservices

Avid Bioservices, Inc engages in the commercial manufacturing. The firm focuses on the biopharmaceutical products derived from mammalian cell culture for culture for biotechnology and pharmaceutical companies. It specializes in clinical and commercial product manufacturing, purification, bulk packaging, stability testing and regulatory submissions and support.

