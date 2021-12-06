Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Avid Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVID) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $34.50.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AVID. TheStreet upgraded shares of Avid Technology from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Avid Technology in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd.

NASDAQ:AVID opened at $32.32 on Monday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $30.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $31.72. Avid Technology has a 52 week low of $12.18 and a 52 week high of $40.48. The stock has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.27 and a beta of 1.22.

Avid Technology (NASDAQ:AVID) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.02. Avid Technology had a net margin of 8.42% and a negative return on equity of 30.68%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Avid Technology will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Kenneth L. Gayron sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.14, for a total transaction of $85,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AVID. First Quadrant L P CA bought a new stake in shares of Avid Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at $42,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the third quarter valued at $103,000. Amundi purchased a new position in Avid Technology during the second quarter valued at $115,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Avid Technology by 81.9% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,079 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Avid Technology by 11.9% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 4,457 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $174,000 after acquiring an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.32% of the company’s stock.

About Avid Technology

Avid Technology, Inc engages in the provision of technology services for media and entertainment industry. It develops, markets, sells, and supports software and integrated solutions for video and audio content creation, management and distribution. The company was founded by William J. Warner in September 1987 and is headquartered in Burlington, MA.

