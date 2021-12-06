Avidbank (AVBH) & Its Rivals Critical Analysis

Avidbank (OTCMKTS: AVBH) is one of 74 publicly-traded companies in the “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” industry, but how does it compare to its competitors? We will compare Avidbank to similar businesses based on the strength of its institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, earnings, risk, valuation and analyst recommendations.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio Avidbank $53.53 million $9.63 million 11.59 Avidbank Competitors $12.70 billion $1.60 billion 10.97

Avidbank’s competitors have higher revenue and earnings than Avidbank. Avidbank is trading at a higher price-to-earnings ratio than its competitors, indicating that it is currently more expensive than other companies in its industry.

Volatility & Risk

Avidbank has a beta of 0.91, indicating that its stock price is 9% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Avidbank’s competitors have a beta of 23.13, indicating that their average stock price is 2,213% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Avidbank and its competitors’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Avidbank 22.09% N/A N/A Avidbank Competitors 20.87% 10.78% 0.87%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Avidbank and its competitors, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Avidbank 0 0 0 0 N/A Avidbank Competitors 1074 3138 2619 79 2.25

As a group, “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies have a potential upside of 70.40%. Given Avidbank’s competitors higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Avidbank has less favorable growth aspects than its competitors.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

9.1% of Avidbank shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 25.3% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by institutional investors. 11.1% of shares of all “Commercial banks, not elsewhere classified” companies are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Avidbank competitors beat Avidbank on 8 of the 10 factors compared.

Avidbank Company Profile

Avidbank Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision of financial products and services. Through its subsidiary, it offers personal banking, corporate banking, corporate finance, and real estate lending services. The company was founded on December 17, 2007 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

