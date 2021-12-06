Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Axonics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AXNX) has received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $74.83.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AXNX. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Axonics from $62.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Axonics from $78.00 to $71.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 5th. SVB Leerink raised their target price on shares of Axonics from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Axonics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th.

In other news, CMO John Woock sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.48, for a total value of $302,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Raymond W. Cohen sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.11, for a total value of $3,855,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.59% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Axonics in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Axonics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $46,000. Webster Bank N. A. bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Strs Ohio bought a new position in Axonics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AXNX opened at $52.00 on Monday. Axonics has a fifty-two week low of $42.07 and a fifty-two week high of $79.81. The company has a fifty day moving average of $64.03 and a 200 day moving average of $65.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.42 and a beta of 0.31.

Axonics (NASDAQ:AXNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.05. Axonics had a negative net margin of 47.08% and a negative return on equity of 17.83%. The company had revenue of $46.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.24) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Axonics will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

About Axonics

Axonics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in developing and commercializing of novel implantable sacral neuromodulation (SNM) devices to treat patients with bladder and bowel dysfunction. Its product Bulkamid, which is a urethral bulking agent used to treat stress urinary incontinence in women.

