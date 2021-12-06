Azuki Trading Down 22% Over Last 7 Days (AZUKI)

Azuki (CURRENCY:AZUKI) traded 2.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on December 6th. One Azuki coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0475 or 0.00000097 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Azuki has traded 22% lower against the US dollar. Azuki has a total market capitalization of $535,718.32 and $62,578.00 worth of Azuki was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002044 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001626 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $27.05 or 0.00055269 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4,178.64 or 0.08536458 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.36 or 0.00059985 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,177.94 or 1.00464552 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $37.69 or 0.00077001 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00002621 BTC.

Azuki Profile

Azuki’s total supply is 11,310,690 coins and its circulating supply is 11,284,984 coins. Azuki’s official Twitter account is @dokidokifinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Azuki is dokidoki.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Doki Doki Finance is a DeFi ecosystem project with original code and visuals inspired by Retro Japanese aesthetics. AZUKI is a secondary token created for the up-coming Doki Doki NFT DaPP and full-service NFT platform. “

Azuki Coin Trading

