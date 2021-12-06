B. Riley Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS)

Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) – Equities researchers at B. Riley lifted their FY2023 EPS estimates for Tilly’s in a report released on Friday, December 3rd. B. Riley analyst J. Van. Sinderen now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $1.86 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.62. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Tilly’s’ FY2024 earnings at $1.96 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TLYS. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tilly’s from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Pivotal Research boosted their price target on shares of Tilly’s from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st.

TLYS opened at $16.33 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $505.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.83 and a beta of 2.05. The company’s 50 day moving average is $14.95 and its 200 day moving average is $15.08. Tilly’s has a 12-month low of $7.85 and a 12-month high of $17.80.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 1st. The specialty retailer reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.33. Tilly’s had a net margin of 6.20% and a return on equity of 25.75%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.07 earnings per share.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 6th.

In other Tilly’s news, Director Janet Kerr sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.07, for a total transaction of $112,560.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 28.16% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Acuitas Investments LLC increased its holdings in Tilly’s by 544.6% in the 2nd quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC now owns 4,871,171 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,196,000 after buying an additional 4,115,523 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 154.9% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 621,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 377,732 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 63.9% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 849,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $11,902,000 after purchasing an additional 331,153 shares during the period. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 419,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,879,000 after purchasing an additional 177,100 shares during the period. Finally, Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY grew its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 11.7% during the 2nd quarter. Paradigm Capital Management Inc. NY now owns 1,336,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $21,357,000 after purchasing an additional 139,600 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Tilly’s Company Profile

Tilly’s, Inc engages in the retail of casual apparel, footwear, and accessories. Its stores are located in retail centers, including malls, lifestyle centers, power centers, community centers, outlet centers, and street-front locations. The company was founded by Hezy Shaked and Tilly Levine in 1982 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

